Nathan Zeze News: Standout defensive performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Zeze recorded two tackles (two won), five clearances and two interceptions in Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Paris Saint-Germain.

Zeze matched a team-high Tuesday with five clearances as the Nantes backline held in a 1-1 draw versus league leaders Paris Saint-Germain. The central defender has now started and played the full 90 minutes in two consecutive fixtures after missing the previous 11 matches due to an ankle injury. In his two appearances since returning from the aforementioned injury, the central defender has registered 11 total clearances.

