Nathaniel Brown News: Assists again

Brown assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 4-0 win against RB Leipzig.

Brown continued to be one of the most productive defenders in the Bundesliga, despite not taking on a major role consistently. The left-back set up another goal during Saturday's rout and got forward well throughout the match. Brown should continue as a major producer moving forward, though he is often rotated despite his production.