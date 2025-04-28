Fantasy Soccer
Nathaniel Brown News: Assists again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Brown assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 4-0 win against RB Leipzig.

Brown continued to be one of the most productive defenders in the Bundesliga, despite not taking on a major role consistently. The left-back set up another goal during Saturday's rout and got forward well throughout the match. Brown should continue as a major producer moving forward, though he is often rotated despite his production.

