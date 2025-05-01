Nayef Aguerd Injury: Back in team training

Aguerd (knee) was back in team training on Wednesday, Marca reports.

Aguerd was spotted back in team training on Wednesday after missing the entire month of April due to a knee injury. This is good news for the team since he is an undisputed starter in central defense when fit. He is expected to be available for Sunday's clash with Bilbao and could return directly to the starting XI if deemed fit enough. He will be in contention with Jon Pacheco for that spot.