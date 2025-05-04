Nayef Aguerd News: In starting XI Sunday

Aguerd (knee) has been included in the starting lineup for Sunday's derby versus Athletic Bilbao.

Aguerd regained full fitness ahead of this crucial match after being sidelined since late March due to injury. The center-back has taken Jon Pacheco's place alongside Jon Martin as part of a four-man defense that has struggled to keep clean sheets lately. Still, Aguerd should be a good source of clearances if he can perform close to his La Liga season average of 4.3 per game.