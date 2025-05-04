Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nayef Aguerd headshot

Nayef Aguerd News: In starting XI Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Aguerd (knee) has been included in the starting lineup for Sunday's derby versus Athletic Bilbao.

Aguerd regained full fitness ahead of this crucial match after being sidelined since late March due to injury. The center-back has taken Jon Pacheco's place alongside Jon Martin as part of a four-man defense that has struggled to keep clean sheets lately. Still, Aguerd should be a good source of clearances if he can perform close to his La Liga season average of 4.3 per game.

Nayef Aguerd
Real Sociedad
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now