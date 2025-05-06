Neco Williams News: Earns assist
Williams assisted once to go with four shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Crystal Palace. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 74th minute.
Williams was able to earn an assist from the defense Monday, with the defender finding Murillo in the 64th minute to earn the club a draw. This gives him his second goal contribution in his past five appearances, both being assists. He now has one goal and three assists in 32 appearances (25 starts) this season.
