Neco Williams headshot

Neco Williams News: Earns assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Williams assisted once to go with four shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Crystal Palace. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 74th minute.

Williams was able to earn an assist from the defense Monday, with the defender finding Murillo in the 64th minute to earn the club a draw. This gives him his second goal contribution in his past five appearances, both being assists. He now has one goal and three assists in 32 appearances (25 starts) this season.

Neco Williams
Nottingham Forest
