Nelson Deossa News: Busy in defeat

Deossa registered three shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Pachuca.

Deossa put in a varied effort, adding 12 duels won, five tackles (four won) and four fouls drawn to his offensive production against his former club. However, he was held off the score sheet for the first time in the last three league matches. He has made five successive starts as a mobile midfielder, benefiting somewhat from Sergio Canales' (calf) absence to attempt more shots and dribbles than before.