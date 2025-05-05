Nelson Deossa News: Scores in win over Pumas

Deossa scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Pumas.

Deossa dribbled past a defender and scored the second goal of Sunday's match in the 89th minute of play. It was his fourth goal over his last six Liga MX starts, and he also took three or more shots for the fourth time in that span. While the presence of the no longer injured Sergio Canales could take offensive work away from Deossa, the Colombian seems to have earned a place in the lineup as a box-to-box midfielder.