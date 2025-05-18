Nelson Quinones Injury: Timeline still unknown

Quinones (knee) has been "In and out of training, in live exercises, maybe in a couple of weeks, a month he'll be seeing game time" said head coach Ben Olson per Dynamo Fan TV.

Quinones has yet to be giving a clear timeline of return as his has been inconsistent in his rehab process from a knee injury. He isn't expected to be an option anytime soon after already missing the first three months of the season.