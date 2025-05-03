Nelson Semedo News: Registers three tackles won

Semedo generated one shot (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Friday's 1-0 loss against Manchester City.

Semedo wasn't terrible defensively Friday, notching one clearance, an interception and three tackles won in the defense. However, he once again struggled to produce anything moving forward, only seeing one cross and a shot. This was his seventh time in the last eight matches not seeing a chance created, having done this on 16 occasions this season. That said, he has also gone nine matches since his last assist, remaining at four this campaign.