Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nemanja Radoja headshot

Nemanja Radoja Injury: Subbed in, forced off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Radoja (undisclosed) was subbed in for 12 minutes in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against St. Louis before being forced off due to injury.

Radoja couldn't last more than 12 minutes after coming on in the second half for his first bench role in the last five games, as he was forced off due to an injury. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and whether he will have to miss time. If the issue turns out to be serious, Jake Davis is expected to take on a larger role in the midfield until Radoja returns.

Nemanja Radoja
Sporting Kansas City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now