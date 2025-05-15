Nemanja Radoja Injury: Subbed in, forced off

Radoja (undisclosed) was subbed in for 12 minutes in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against St. Louis before being forced off due to injury.

Radoja couldn't last more than 12 minutes after coming on in the second half for his first bench role in the last five games, as he was forced off due to an injury. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and whether he will have to miss time. If the issue turns out to be serious, Jake Davis is expected to take on a larger role in the midfield until Radoja returns.