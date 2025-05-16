Fantasy Soccer
Nick Pope headshot

Nick Pope News: Keeps clean sheet vs. Chelsea

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Pope made three saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 2-0 win against Chelsea.

Pope didn't have a lot of work throughout this game, but the veteran goalkeeper responded every time he was needed en route to his third clean sheet over his last five outings. Things won't get easier for him this weekend, however, as Newcastle will visit Arsenal, who rank third in the league in goals scored with 66 in 36 matches.

Nick Pope
Newcastle United
