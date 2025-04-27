Fantasy Soccer
Nick Pope headshot

Nick Pope News: Records clean sheet with zero saves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Pope had no saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 3-0 win versus Ipswich Town.

Pope recorded a clean sheet in Saturday's win over Ipswich. He was barely tested throughout the match as Ipswich failed to register a single shot on target after being reduced to ten men early in the game. This was Pope's seventh clean sheet of the Premier League season and his second this campaign without making a save. He will look to secure another one against Brighton on Sunday.

Nick Pope
Newcastle United
