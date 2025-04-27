Nick Pope News: Records clean sheet with zero saves

Pope had no saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 3-0 win versus Ipswich Town.

Pope recorded a clean sheet in Saturday's win over Ipswich. He was barely tested throughout the match as Ipswich failed to register a single shot on target after being reduced to ten men early in the game. This was Pope's seventh clean sheet of the Premier League season and his second this campaign without making a save. He will look to secure another one against Brighton on Sunday.