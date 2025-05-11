Nick Woltemade News: Doubles lead early in second half

Woltemade scored one goal to go with five shots (three on goal) and four chances created in Sunday's 4-0 win against FC Augsburg.

Woltemade scored in the 51st minute by finishing a well-executed team move to put Stuttgart 2-0 ahead. His goal came at a crucial time and helped eliminate any hopes of an Augsburg comeback. He had one of his best performances of the season on Sunday with five shots, his second highest total this season, and four chances created, which he had not done before this campaign. It was his second goal in the last two matches. He will try to score for a third straight game on Saturday against Leipzig in the season finale.