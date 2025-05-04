Nick Woltemade News: Nets winner

Woltemade scored one goal to go with six shots (three on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 win over FC St. Pauli.

Woltemade missed a penalty in the 60th minute but redeemed himself with an 88th-minute winner, assisted by Ermedin Demirovic. Woltemade also contributed defensively with two clearances and a block. This was his first goal involvement in five games, taking his season tally to 12.