Nick Woltemade News: Signs with Stuttgart until 2028

Woltemade has signed a contract with Stuttgart until 2028, joining from Werder Bremen, the club announced.

Woltemade joined Stuttgart in the summer transfer window and had a complete season with the club, scoring 12 goals, providing two assists, and contributing to 37 chances created and 49 shots in 28 Bundesliga appearances. The club has raised its confidence in him for the future since they signed him for the next three seasons.