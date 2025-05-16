Nico Elvedi Injury: Late call against Wolfsburg

Elvedi (knee) is a late call for Saturday's final game of the season against Wolfsburg, coach Gerardo Seoane said in the press conference. "Nico recently experienced knee pain again in Munich and has been training sparingly this week. Tim was injured in the same match. We hope both players will feel no pain during the final training session and will be able to play on Saturday."

