Nico Elvedi headshot

Nico Elvedi Injury: Uncertain Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Elvedi (knee) trained throughout the week but is in doubt for Saturday's clash with Hoffenheim, per manager Gerardo Seoane.

Elvedi could return for Saturday's clash, though he's struggling with some inner knee ligament issues. The defender will hope to return as soon as possible, especially with Gladbach still pushing for European places. Fabia Chiarodia could take on a starting role with Elvedi struggling.

Nico Elvedi
Mönchengladbach
