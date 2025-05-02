Nico Elvedi Injury: Uncertain Saturday
Elvedi (knee) trained throughout the week but is in doubt for Saturday's clash with Hoffenheim, per manager Gerardo Seoane.
Elvedi could return for Saturday's clash, though he's struggling with some inner knee ligament issues. The defender will hope to return as soon as possible, especially with Gladbach still pushing for European places. Fabia Chiarodia could take on a starting role with Elvedi struggling.
