Nico Gonzalez News: First EPL goal in win

Gonzalez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Tuesday's 3-1 win against AFC Bournemouth.

Gonzalez came off the bench Tuesday after 69 minutes for Kevin De Bruyne. He got himself onto the scoresheet through his only attempt on target. The highly rated Spaniard is still finding his feet in the EPL since joining City from FC Porto in February, from 10 appearances (eight starts) this was his first strike.