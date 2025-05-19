Nico Paz News: Paces team in attempts against Verona

Paz generated four shots (zero on goal), one tackle (one won), one interception and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Verona.

Paz led his club in shots, but his aim was lackluster. He last scored in mid-February but has dished out a few assists in recent rounds. He has provided three in the last five matches, recording five key passes, one cross (zero accurate) and nine tackles (seven won), always tallying at least one shot, for a total of 15 (three accurate).