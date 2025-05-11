Nico Paz News: Pair of assists Saturday

Paz assisted twice to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus Cagliari.

Paz assisted two goals Saturday, his first match this season with multiple goal contributions. He now has six goals and eight assists this season. In addition to the three chances he created, he also took two off-target shots and recorded one inaccurate cross in his full 90 minutes of action.