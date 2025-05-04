Nico Paz News: Serviceable against Parma

Paz drew one foul and registered three shots (one on goal), one clearance and one block in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Parma.

Paz co-paced his side in attempts along with a few teammates but didn't have an overly impressive performance, although he was often the lone one to try getting something going in the first hour of the game. He has assisted once and tallied 12 tackles (four on target), two key passes and nine tackles (six won) in the last five matches. His last goal dates back to mid-February.