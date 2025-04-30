Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nico Paz headshot

Nico Paz News: Takes five shots in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Nico Paz recorded five shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Genoa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 34th minute.

Paz led Como in shots during their home win, but couldn't find the back of the net. The midfielder received his sixth yellow card in the season, though. He now has 31 appearances (26 starts) so far, with six goals and six assists to his name -- both career bests.

Nico Paz
Como
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now