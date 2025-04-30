Nico Paz News: Takes five shots in win

Nico Paz recorded five shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Genoa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 34th minute.

Paz led Como in shots during their home win, but couldn't find the back of the net. The midfielder received his sixth yellow card in the season, though. He now has 31 appearances (26 starts) so far, with six goals and six assists to his name -- both career bests.