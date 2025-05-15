Nico Williams Injury: Doesn't make call Thursday

Williams (groin) was a late call for Thursday's clash against Getafe but ultimately missed out as he was not included in the squad list for the game.

Williams will miss a fourth game in a row due to his groin injury that he has not fully recovered from. He will likely be assessed ahead of Sunday's game against Valencia to determine if he can feature in the squad. The younger Williams had been an undisputed starter for Bilbao. His absence forces changes in the starting XI, with Unai Gomez currently playing on the left wing.