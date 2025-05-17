Nico Williams Injury: Doubtful to face Valencia

Williams (groin) is doubtful for Sunday's match against Valencia, accoridng to manager Ernesto Valverde, per Juanma Velasco of Marca. "We hardly had time since Thursday night when we arrived very late, until yesterday, when Nico, who did very little, started."

Williams looks likely to miss out once again Sunday, as the attacker is dealing with a groin issue that continues to bug him. That said, he will likely still be tested, possibly seeing a boost to his fitness. Even if he is fit, he will likely only see a bench spot after the uncertainty.