Nico Williams Injury: Game time decision Sunday

Williams (groin) is a late call for Sunday's match against Alaves, according to manager Ernesto Valverde, per Iker Torrescuse of Marca.

Williams looks to be set to face some late testing ahead of Sunday's contest, as he is now a late call due to his groin injury. The club will hope for his availability after he missed their thumping in the UEL semifinal Thursday, likely to start if fit. However, if he is on the outside of the starting XI, expect Unai Gomez to take his spot again.