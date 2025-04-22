Nico Williams Injury: Late call for Wednesday

Williams (groin) is a late call for Wednesday's match against Las Palmas, according to manager Ernesto Valverde, per Juanma Velasco of Marca.

Williams was absent last match but appears to be on the mend this week, as he was able to join training and seems to be in a good spot. However, it seems as if he will still have to pass some testing, as he is still a late call. He is a regular starter, starting in 22 32 of his 39 appearances this season, so he will expect to see the start if fit.