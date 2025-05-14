Nico Williams Injury: Late call to face Getafe

Williams (groin) is questionable for Thursday's match against Getafe, accoridng to manager Ernesto Valverde, per Juanma Velasco of Marca. "Let's wait and see how they are."

Williams looks to be a late call for Thursday's contest after he was absent from the past three outings, with the club to make a late decision on his groin injury. That said, he will likely be subjected to some testing ahead of the match to decide if he can play. He will hope to see the start immediately if fit, starting in 21 of his 28 appearances this season, bagging 10 goal contributions in his time on the field.