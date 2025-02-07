Nico Williams Injury: Ruled out for Girona clash
Williams (hamstring) is still dealing with a hamstring injury and is not included in the squad for Saturday's clash against Girona, the club announced.
Williams is ruled out for Saturday's game and will miss a second consecutive match due to a hamstring injury. This injury is unfortunate as it follows his first goal since late October, ending a 15-game streak without scoring. Alex Berenguer is expected to replace him on the left wing until his return.
