Nico Williams headshot

Nico Williams Injury: Ruled out for Girona clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Williams (hamstring) is still dealing with a hamstring injury and is not included in the squad for Saturday's clash against Girona, the club announced.

Williams is ruled out for Saturday's game and will miss a second consecutive match due to a hamstring injury. This injury is unfortunate as it follows his first goal since late October, ending a 15-game streak without scoring. Alex Berenguer is expected to replace him on the left wing until his return.

Nico Williams
Athletic
