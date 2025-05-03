Nico Williams Injury: Won't play in derby

Willians is out for Sunday's match against Real Sociedad due to an injury, accoridng to manager Ernesto Valverde, per Iker Torrescusa of Marca. "He is making an effort to be there for a while now, but he will not be able to play tomorrow's derby."

Williams is a bit of a surprise absence for Sunday's match, as he was not known to be carrying any issues, but has now been ruled out completely. This is a major loss for the club, as they are already without Oihan Sancet (leg), and will now be without a regular starter. That said, Williams will likely focus on Thursday's UEL match against United, possibly taking the cautious route, to be fit for that contest. Unai Gomez or Alvaro Djalo are likely replacements while the winger is out.