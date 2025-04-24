Nico Williams News: Gets minutes Wednesday
Williams recorded no stats in Wednesday's 1-0 victory against Las Palmas.
Williams was back on the pitch after missing last match with an injury, having come off as a sub while getting 25 minutes of play. Since Feb 16, the midfielder has started five of the nine matches appeared in, scoring four goals with two assists in that span to put him at five goals and assists on the season.
