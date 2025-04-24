Fantasy Soccer
Nico Williams headshot

Nico Williams News: Gets minutes Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Williams recorded no stats in Wednesday's 1-0 victory against Las Palmas.

Williams was back on the pitch after missing last match with an injury, having come off as a sub while getting 25 minutes of play. Since Feb 16, the midfielder has started five of the nine matches appeared in, scoring four goals with two assists in that span to put him at five goals and assists on the season.

Nico Williams
Athletic
