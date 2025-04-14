Nico Williams News: Scores second in 3-1 victory

Nico Williams scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 3-1 victory against Rayo Vallecano.

Williams scored the second Athletic goal to put his side in front 2-1. He came on as a sub with 17 minutes to go, and he scored in the 80th minute. This made it five goals in the La Liga season, where he has also picked up five assists. His scoring form this season has improved recently, with six of his nine goals in all competitions coming in the last 10 matches.