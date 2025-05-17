Nicola Leali News: Allows three goals in Atalanta clash

Leali had three saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-2 defeat versus Atalanta.

Leali returned on goal after Benjamin Siegrist started last week and had an okay showing and avoided blunders, but his defense wasn't on point in this one, and the quality of the adversaries did the rest. He hasn't kept a clean sheet in four displays, giving up eight goals and making 13 saves. Genoa will face Bologna away in the last round.