Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nicola Leali headshot

Nicola Leali News: Concedes twice in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Leali made four saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-0 defeat against Lazio.

Leali made four important saves to keep Genoa in contention but that was not enough to secure a point against Lazio on Wednesday after they went down to ten men in the 22nd minute. Leali's performance was a bright spot in an otherwise challenging match for the team. He will try to rebound against Como on Sunday.

Nicola Leali
Genoa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now