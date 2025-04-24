Nicola Leali News: Concedes twice in defeat
Leali made four saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-0 defeat against Lazio.
Leali made four important saves to keep Genoa in contention but that was not enough to secure a point against Lazio on Wednesday after they went down to ten men in the 22nd minute. Leali's performance was a bright spot in an otherwise challenging match for the team. He will try to rebound against Como on Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now