Nicola Leali News: Concedes twice in loss

Leali conceded two unlucky second half goals Monday as he was beaten by a deflected shot before falling victim to an own goal in Genoa's 2-1 defeat at the hands of AC Milan. Over his last five appearances, Genoa's No. 1 goalkeeper has made 15 saves and four clearances while averaging just one goal concession per appearance and recording two clean sheets. Leali's next challenge is likely to come Sunday when Genoa travel to take-on league leaders Napoli.