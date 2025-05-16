Nicola Zalewski News: Scores with lone shot in win

Zalewski scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Torino. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 56th minute.

Zalewski broke the deadlock for Inter in the 14th minute with a beautiful curling effort from outside the box that made Vanja Milinkovic-Savic's reaction helpless. This was his first goal of the season, but with the title race coming down to the stretch in the final two weeks of the campaign, expect Zalewski to revert to his regular bench role to face Lazio on Sunday.