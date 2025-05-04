Nicolai Remberg News: Solid match defensively

Remberg had two tackles (one won), seven clearances and one interception in Sunday's 3-1 win against FC Augsburg. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.

Remberg didn't see much work in the attack Sunday, with the midfielder not seeing a single significant offensive stat. However, he would prove to be strong on the defensive side of the ball, notching an interception, two tackles and seven clearances. This continues a trend this season, as he has not seen much offensive work at all, only seeing one assist in 31 appearances.