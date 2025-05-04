Nicolai Remberg News: Solid match defensively
Remberg had two tackles (one won), seven clearances and one interception in Sunday's 3-1 win against FC Augsburg. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.
Remberg didn't see much work in the attack Sunday, with the midfielder not seeing a single significant offensive stat. However, he would prove to be strong on the defensive side of the ball, notching an interception, two tackles and seven clearances. This continues a trend this season, as he has not seen much offensive work at all, only seeing one assist in 31 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now