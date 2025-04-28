Nicolas Cozza News: Keeps clean sheet

Cozza registered one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Toulouse. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 80th minute.

Cozza kept his third clean sheet of the season Sunday, two of which have come in his last six starts. He made three clearances, blocked one shot and won one duel on that end of the pitch. He added one off-target shot and one chance created as he played the full 90 minutes for the sixth consecutive match.