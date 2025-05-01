Nicolas Cozza News: Picks one match suspension

Cozza will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of yellow cards, the league announced.

Cozza accumulated three yellow cards in a 10-match span across French competitions and will be suspended for one match against Auxerre on May. 10. His absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Nicolas Pallois expecting to play on the left of the backline for that game. Cozza will be back for the season finale against Montpellier on May. 17.