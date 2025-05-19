Nicolas Gonzalez News: Opens scoring Sunday

Gonzalez scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus Udinese.

Gonzalez opened up the scoring Sunday with a goal in the 61st minute assisted by Kenan Yildiz. It marked his third goal of the season, two of which have come in his last four starts. He also created two chances on the attack. He helped his side keep a clean sheet too as he intercepted two passes and made three clearances in his full 90 minutes of action.