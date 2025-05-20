Fantasy Soccer
Nicolas Hofler headshot

Nicolas Hofler News: Limited to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Hofler made 20 appearances (seven starts) in the Bundesliga.

Hofler signed a new contract with Freiburg before the winter transfer window, a deal that reportedly adjusted his pay to be more of a bench option. The midfielder's role reflected that, as he was held under 10 starts. He's still a valuable depth option but the addition of Patrick Osterhage means Hofler is likely in for a more minor role moving forward.

Nicolas Hofler
SC Freiburg
