Nicolas Ibanez News: Neutralized in defeat

Ibanez recorded two shots (zero on goal) in Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Toluca.

Ibanez put both of his attempts over the crossbar during a difficult matchup Saturday. The forward's final stats in the first half of the year were three goals and one assist in 19 league appearances and three goals over eight games in CONCACAF activity. He was a regular starter with Andre-Pierre Gignac (leg) missing almost the entire campaign, but the Argentinian didn't take full advantage of that opportunity. Thus, he could face more rotation in the future assuming Gignac's return and the addition of at least one new signing.