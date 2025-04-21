Fantasy Soccer
Nicolas Ibanez headshot

Nicolas Ibanez News: Quiet performance in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Ibanez had two shots (one on target) and created one chance during Saturday's 2-1 win over Pumas.

Ibanez was once again quiet up front, having a couple chances but barely touching the ball other than that despite the fact that his team dominated most of the contest. With just two goals over 15 Clausura starts, the striker has been mostly disappointing this season as he never could get back to his best form since joining Tigres.

Nicolas Ibanez
Tigres UANL
