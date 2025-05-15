Nicolas Ibanez News: Scores goal against Toluca

Ibanez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Toluca.

Ibanez took advantage of his only clear chance in the midweek match through a close-range shot after 19 minutes of play. He also made two clearances in an otherwise quiet outing as a lone center-forward. With six goals across all competitions, Ibanez is the second-best scorer on the squad this year, though he hasn't been very consistent for some time. In any case, he should continue to feature in the final rounds, as there's little chance that his only real competitor, Andre-Pierre Gignac (leg), will return this season.