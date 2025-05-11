Nicolas Ibanez News: Starts in second leg quarterfinals

Ibanez (head) has been included in Tigres' initial lineup to face Necaxa on Sunday.

Ibanez is ready to feature in his regular spot up front, having recovered from the knock that forced him to leave the field midweek. He's the only nominal center-forward on the squad in the absence of Andre-Pierre Gignac (leg), but he'll be supported by an offensive-minded Ozziel Herrera in Sunday's clash. In any case, Ibanez will look to end a five-game scoreless streak considering all competitions.