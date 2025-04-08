Fantasy Soccer
Nicolas Ibanez headshot

Nicolas Ibanez News: Takes two shots in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Ibanez registered two shots (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Friday's 0-0 draw against Puebla.

Despite being tasked with leading the attacking line on a regular basis, Ibanez hasn't been a very productive striker, and he's netted just six goals in 14 league outings for Tigres. At the very least, he's been very efficient, though, as he's attempted only 11 shots on target throughout the Clausura.

Nicolas Ibanez
Tigres UANL
More Stats & News
