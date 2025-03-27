Fantasy Soccer
Nicolas Jackson headshot

Nicolas Jackson Injury: Back training on grass

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Jackson (hamstring) is nearing a return and was spotted training on grass Wednesday, the club announced.

Jackson has been sidelined since early February with a hamstring injury, and coach Enzo Maresca was hoping he would return after the international break. He is nearing a comeback after being spotted training on grass Wednesday. He will likely return next month and work on his fitness to reclaim his starting spot in the frontline for the remainder of the season.

Nicolas Jackson
Chelsea
