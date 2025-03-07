Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nicolas Jackson headshot

Nicolas Jackson Injury: Still out until break

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Jackson (hamstring) won't be back until after the international break, according to manager Enzo Maresca. 'Nico has started to do some running outside which is good but I don't think there is any change with his status, we are still looking at after the international break for him [before returning].'

Jackson is back running, but still isn't ahead of his original recovery timeline, putting him on track to get back in April. The striker will be a massive boon when he's fit once more, as he firmly established himself as the starting option. Christopher Nkunku continues in a larger role with Jackson sidelined.

Nicolas Jackson
Chelsea
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now