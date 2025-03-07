Nicolas Jackson Injury: Still out until break
Jackson (hamstring) won't be back until after the international break, according to manager Enzo Maresca. 'Nico has started to do some running outside which is good but I don't think there is any change with his status, we are still looking at after the international break for him [before returning].'
Jackson is back running, but still isn't ahead of his original recovery timeline, putting him on track to get back in April. The striker will be a massive boon when he's fit once more, as he firmly established himself as the starting option. Christopher Nkunku continues in a larger role with Jackson sidelined.
