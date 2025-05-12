Nicolas Jackson News: Gets straight red card

Jackson was sent off in the 36th minute of Sunday's match against Newcastle with a straight red card. He's suspended the rest of the season as well as the 2025/26 opener.

Jackson has always had a card problem, but this is the first straight red of his Chelsea tenure. He still finishes the season with 10 goals and five assists, four fewer goals than the prior campaign albeit in fewer minutes. Unfortunately for Chelsea, they've struggled to produce without Jackson in the XI and that'll be a problem as they close the season.