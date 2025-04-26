Fantasy Soccer
Nicolas Jackson

Nicolas Jackson News: Scores lone goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Jackson scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Everton.

Jackson became available again at the beginning of April but had failed to score any goals or even log multiple shots on target until Saturday. By logging Chelsea's latest goal, his 10th of the 2024-25 Premier League, he has not only preserved the team's chances at getting Champions League action next season but also built himself some seriously needed momentum going into May.

Nicolas Jackson
Chelsea
