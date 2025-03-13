Nicolas Otamendi News: Offensive threat from back

Otamendi scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 3-1 defeat against Barcelona. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 43rd minute.

Otamendi showed a surprising amount of attacking intent as a centerback as Benfica fell to Barcelona 3-1 on Tuesday. In 90 minutes played, the 37 year old scored one goal from one shot, made seven passes into the final third, and had five touches in the opposition's box. Otamendi does have three goals and two assists in Liga Portugal this season, so hopefully he can conjure up another contribution this Sunday against Rio Ave.